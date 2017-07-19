Crews dispatched for possible shooting in Aynor area

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Last summer, there were 13 drownings or missing swimmer incidents in Myrtle Beach. Because one is one too many, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol made it a point to change that.More >>
Syvelle Newton, Levon Kirkland, and Albert Haynesworth made names for themselves playing football in the Pee Dee. But it's another name that holds high regard for one of the state's most respected events.More >>
Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.More >>
The Florence Police Department is hosting a two-week-long active shooter response training to help provide officers with the right tactics in case of a mass shooting.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
