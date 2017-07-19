Crews dispatched for possible shooting in Aynor area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Nugent said units were sent to 1620 Jonestown Road. He added a medical evacuation helicopter was called in.

According to Nugent, there appeared to only be one victim in the reported shooting. Aynor police also responded to the location, he said.

No other information was immediately available.

