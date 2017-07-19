Renovations progressing well at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Renovations to the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach are expected to be finished by Thursday, Aug. 31.

Once finished, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks, workers and fans will be enjoying new grandstand seats, handrails, a press box, a support building with locker rooms and restrooms, an entrance, field turf, rubberized track surface and sprint lanes on the home side.

To show appreciation for the $5.4 million project, the city hosted a luncheon for the workers at the stadium.

