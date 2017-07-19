Origins of the Dennis Miller Jamboree

Last summer, there were 13 drownings or missing swimmer incidents in Myrtle Beach. Because one is one too many, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol made it a point to change that.More >>
Syvelle Newton, Levon Kirkland, and Albert Haynesworth made names for themselves playing football in the Pee Dee. But it's another name that holds high regard for one of the state's most respected events.More >>
Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.More >>
The Florence Police Department is hosting a two-week-long active shooter response training to help provide officers with the right tactics in case of a mass shooting.More >>
Lowcountry emergency crews responded to two different accidents on Wednesday all of which involved ambulances and injuries.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Hampton, who has held the position for 2 years, says he submitted his papers to the town's Mayor and Board of Alderman Wednesday. He says he was pressured to submit a letter of resignation.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Some minor damage was reported after a storm spawned a waterspout off the coast of Surf City just before noon Wednesday.More >>
