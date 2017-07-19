Deal Diva: Start shopping early for back-to-school savings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer vacation is still in session, and while the kids may not want to hear it, retailers and shoppers are already thinking about back to school.

For parents, that means there are lots of deals that you may not want to wait until August to take advantage of.

According to the National Retail Federation, some retailers started stocking their shelves with back-to-school materials as early as the first week of June.

Big retailer Walmart is ready for back to school, using a new online feature to make shopping online convenient for customers. They can enter their zip code, find the school their children attend and up pops a list of supplies for their specific grade.

Retailer Target is hoping customers will take advantage of their in-store pick-up feature. Customers can log onto Target.com and select all the merchandise, and store representative will do the shopping for them. They will get an email when their order is ready for pick-up in the store.

Retail experts say there's no reason to wait to shop for back to school in August, but many of the deals are already out there, and they may even be better than what you will see next month.

For example, the popular Paw Patrol character backpack is on sale for $13.99 at Target, down from its regular price of $19.99.

At Office Max, Swiss Gear Brand backs are on sale for $10, down from the regular price of $28.99.

Amazon shoppers can avoid the rush with the online retailer's back-to-school checklist. This feature offers many deals on essentials specific to grade levels. There's even a section for teachers.

Walmart is offering deals like $250 off a Dell Inspiron laptop.

Apple launched its Back to School Deal, which includes a free pair of Beats by Dre wireless headphones or earphones with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. The deal applies to students, faculty, staff and parents.

