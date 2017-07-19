Aynor family assisted following house fire

Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.More >>
Lowcountry emergency crews responded to two different accidents on Wednesday all of which involved ambulances and injuries.More >>
A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.More >>
After service was interrupted following the accidental cutting of a fiber optic cable, emergency call service has been restored to Georgetown County's 911 phone center.More >>
On Tuesday, Horry County Fire and Rescue Station 24 responded to a fire on S.C. 319 in Aynor.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
