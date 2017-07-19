Aynor family assisted following house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Aynor family assisted following house fire

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, Horry County Fire and Rescue Station 24 responded to a fire on S.C. 319 in Aynor.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross, the family is currently being assisted by disaster-trained volunteers.

Two adults are being provided financial assistance for food, clothing, comfort kits and other essentials, according to the ARC.

