Gunshot killed man in officer-involved shooting in Dillon County, coroner confirms

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County. (Source: WMBF News) Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County. (Source: WMBF News)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the man who was shot by an officer in the Lake View area last Wednesday died from a gunshot wound.

James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area, died after being shot by an officer who was at Davis' residence in reference to a call, officials said. The State Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, Capt. Arnette said. The officer was at the residence in reference to call.

WMBF News is working to find out more details about exactly how and why all this happened.

Neighbors say this was a particularly surprising situation, because Davis was not the kind of person to be involved in any sort of trouble.

"I knew Mr. James probably for a little more than two years," Jimmy Ray Martindell said. "Never had any harmful words or anything like that. Always riding by my house. I had been inside his house and talked to him several several times. He'd ride by, throw his hand up and wave. Sometimes he'd stop, talk to us."

A James Gerald Davis born in 1977 with a residence on Whitesands Drive had a pending charge from an arrest on May 17, 2017: abuse / to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He posted a bond of $20,000 on this charge. He was also charged with second-degree assault and battery; that charge was disposed on January 31. 

