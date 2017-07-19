THURSDAY AT 6PM - WMBF investigates how Myrtle Beach moved in to the Superblock

A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.More >>
The Dillon County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the man who was shot by an officer in the Lake View area last Wednesday died from a gunshot wound. James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area, died after being shot by an officer who was at Davis' residence in reference to a call, officials said.More >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
It’s a project well underway, even though it may look like nothing has happened yet. The City of Myrtle Beach is moving into the Superblock with a new library and children’s museum. You may have heard about it back in January, but the idea has been in the works for years.More >>
There is now a new place for one Pee Dee community to come and give feedback to officers. The City of Hartsville unveiled a new community center located in the south end of the city. Police said putting the community outreach center at 710 South Fifth Street, should help to curb crime in the area.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
