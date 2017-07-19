THURSDAY AT 6PM - WMBF investigates how Myrtle Beach moved in to - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

THURSDAY AT 6PM - WMBF investigates how Myrtle Beach moved in to the Superblock

Concept image for the library and children's museum the city plans to bring to the Superblock area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach) Concept image for the library and children's museum the city plans to bring to the Superblock area. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

THURSDAY AT 6PM - It’s a project well underway, even though it may look like nothing has happened yet. The City of Myrtle Beach is moving into the Superblock with a new library and children’s museum. You may have heard about it back in January, but the idea has been in the works for years.

"We look at the available property and thought that it would be a good fit to bring the library there," said Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen. "In the meantime, we had already had an expression of interest from the children’s museum folks that wanted to build a satellite facility, satellite to the EdVenture facility they have in Columbia, something totally different than what we have as a children’s museum here in town."

Thursday on WMBF News at 6 p.m., our investigation gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to acquire the property the city now has, the ideas that were thrown out along the way, and the plans to move forward.

Before you watch, catch up on what we know about the project from our reporting so far:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.

    The Dillon County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the man who was shot by an officer in the Lake View area last Wednesday died from a gunshot wound. James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area, died after being shot by an officer who was at Davis' residence in reference to a call, officials said.

    Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

