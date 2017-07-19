THURSDAY AT 6PM - WMBF investigates how Myrtle Beach moved in to the Superblock

THURSDAY AT 6PM - It’s a project well underway, even though it may look like nothing has happened yet. The City of Myrtle Beach is moving into the Superblock with a new library and children’s museum. You may have heard about it back in January, but the idea has been in the works for years.

"We look at the available property and thought that it would be a good fit to bring the library there," said Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen. "In the meantime, we had already had an expression of interest from the children’s museum folks that wanted to build a satellite facility, satellite to the EdVenture facility they have in Columbia, something totally different than what we have as a children’s museum here in town."

Thursday on WMBF News at 6 p.m., our investigation gives you a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to acquire the property the city now has, the ideas that were thrown out along the way, and the plans to move forward.

Before you watch, catch up on what we know about the project from our reporting so far:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.