Hartsville police work to open dialogue with the community

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - There is now a new place for one Pee Dee community to come and give feedback to officers.

The City of Hartsville unveiled a new community center located in the south end of the city.

Police said putting the community outreach center at 710 South Fifth Street should help to curb crime in the area.

While this new office is like a police substation, it is the first one solely dedicated to community outreach.

“We are going to be doing many things. From coffee with a cop, National Night Out and soon we will begin our Fan the Heat program. We will deliver fans to some seniors in the community,” Said LT. Tenyonee Richardson, with the Hartsville Police Department.

Leaders hope people will feel encouraged and empowered by the new police presence in their neighborhoods.

Right now, the commercial property the center shares only has one other business inside.

The hope is with the presence of the new community center more business ventures will be attracted to the area.

The new community center is coming at little costs to tax payers as the space was donated.

Officers said this is a place for both kids and adults to talk with them and voice concerns in their community.

“We’ve had the vision for about a year and half now. We’ve had this office space for a little over two years now. Like I said earlier, having an office space dedicated solely for the community is a great thing, a positive thing,” Richardson said.

Officers said they want the community to pop-in to help began a discussion on how to make the area better.

Two officers will be stationed at the new office during business hours.

