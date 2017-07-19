Hartsville police work to open dialogue with the community - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville police work to open dialogue with the community

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - There is now a new place for one Pee Dee community to come and give feedback to officers.

The City of Hartsville unveiled a new community center located in the south end of the city.

Police said putting the community outreach center at 710 South Fifth Street should help to curb crime in the area.

While this new office is like a police substation, it is the first one solely dedicated to community outreach.

 “We are going to be doing many things. From coffee with a cop, National Night Out and soon we will begin our Fan the Heat program. We will deliver fans to some seniors in the community,” Said LT. Tenyonee Richardson, with the Hartsville Police Department.

Leaders hope people will feel encouraged and empowered by the new police presence in their neighborhoods.

Right now, the commercial property the center shares only has one other business inside.

The hope is with the presence of the new community center more business ventures will be attracted to the area.

The new community center is coming at little costs to tax payers as the space was donated.

Officers said this is a place for both kids and adults to talk with them and voice concerns in their community.

“We’ve had the vision for about a year and half now. We’ve had this office space for a little over two years now. Like I said earlier, having an office space dedicated solely for the community is a great thing, a positive thing,” Richardson said.

Officers said they want the community to pop-in to help began a discussion on how to make the area better.

Two officers will be stationed at the new office during business hours.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Sheriff: Man's body found in middle of dirt road in Chesterfield Co.

    Sheriff: Man's body found in middle of dirt road in Chesterfield Co.

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:40:48 GMT
    (Kristi O'Connor/WBTV)(Kristi O'Connor/WBTV)

    A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.

    More >>

    A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.

    More >>

  • Gunshot killed man in officer-involved shooting in Dillon County, coroner confirms

    Gunshot killed man in officer-involved shooting in Dillon County, coroner confirms

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:37:03 GMT
    Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County. (Source: WMBF News)Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dillon County. (Source: WMBF News)

    The Dillon County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the man who was shot by an officer in the Lake View area last Wednesday died from a gunshot wound. James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area, died after being shot by an officer who was at Davis' residence in reference to a call, officials said.

    More >>

    The Dillon County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the man who was shot by an officer in the Lake View area last Wednesday died from a gunshot wound. James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area, died after being shot by an officer who was at Davis' residence in reference to a call, officials said.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Divers search water for evidence tied to murder suspects, Conway couple believed dead

    UPDATE: Divers search water for evidence tied to murder suspects, Conway couple believed dead

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:34:14 GMT
    Divers searched the water of a Bucksville landing for additional evidence tied to two murder suspects. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)Divers searched the water of a Bucksville landing for additional evidence tied to two murder suspects. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

    More >>

    Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly