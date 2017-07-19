Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three young girls, sentenced to 20 years

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting three young girls.

According a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Bryan Dean Furman, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was under the age of 16.

Furman entered into an Alford plea, where the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence, the release stated.

The defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, and 15 years for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 20 years, and Furman will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the release, the victims addressed the judge during Furman’s sentencing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.