Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting three young girls, sentenced to 20 years

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Bryan Furman (Source: JRLDC) Bryan Furman (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting three young girls.

According a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Bryan Dean Furman, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was under the age of 16.

Furman entered into an Alford plea, where the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence, the release stated.

The defendant was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, and 15 years for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 20 years, and Furman will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the release, the victims addressed the judge during Furman’s sentencing.

    Sheriff: Man's body found in middle of dirt road in Chesterfield Co.

    A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.

  Gunshot killed man in officer-involved shooting in Dillon County, coroner confirms

    The Dillon County Coroner confirmed Wednesday that the man who was shot by an officer in the Lake View area last Wednesday died from a gunshot wound. James Gerald Davis, 40, of the Lake View area, died after being shot by an officer who was at Davis' residence in reference to a call, officials said.

  UPDATE: Divers search water for evidence tied to murder suspects, Conway couple believed dead

    Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

