Most Popular School Supplies

The first day of school is right around the corner. Parents, you know what that means. Time to brave the school supply rush to get everything your child needs to be prepared for school. Don’t know what to get? Not wanting to shop around for the best deal? Don’t worry, we’re here to help take some of the stress out of shopping for school supplies. Below are some of the top needed items for the upcoming school year, complete with prices to compare:

Pencils- Some kids like mechanical, others like wooden pencils. No matter the preference, pencils are an important part of any school day.

Pencils(wooden)

Walmart – 4.47 for a 24ct (Ticonderoga No. 2 Pencils)

Target – 1.99 for 24ct (Up&Up Wood Pencils No. 2)

Pencils(mechanical)

Walmart – 2.97 for a 20ct (Paper-Mate Write Bros Mechanical Pencils #2 0.7mm)

Target – 1.97 for a 6ct (BIC #2 Mechanical Pencils 0.7mm)

Dry Erase Markers

Walmart – 4.33 for a 4ct (EXPO Dry Erase Markers, Chisel tip)

Target – 3.47 for a 4ct (EXPO Dry Erase Markers, Chisel tip)

Hand Sanitizer

Walmart – 2.67 (Purell Hand Sanitizer, 12oz)

Target – 2.99 (Purell Hand Sanitizer, 12oz)

Composition Notebooks

Walmart – 0.50 (Black and White Composition book, Wide Ruled)

Target – 0.75 (Mead Composition Notebook Wide/College Ruled)

Three Ring Binders

Walmart – 1.67 (Avery Economy View Binder, 1in)

Target – 1.67 (Avery Economy View Binder, 1in)

Earbuds

Walmart – 6.98 (JVC Gummy Earbuds)

Target – 7.99 (Sony Stereo Earbuds)

2 Pocket Folders

Walmart – 0.98 (Two-Pocket heavy weight poly portfolio with three hole punch)

Target – 0.50 (Plastic Folder with Prongs, 2 pocket)

Notebook Paper

Walmart – 0.98 (Norcom Filler Paper College Ruled, 150 sheets)

Target – 1.99 (TOPS Filler Paper wide/college ruled, 175 sheets)

Crayons

Walmart – 0.50 (Crayola Classic Color Pack Crayons, 24ct)

Target – 0.50 (Crayola Classic Color Pack Crayons, 24ct)

*prices are always subject to change.