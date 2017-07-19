Most Popular School Supplies - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Most Popular School Supplies

By Matt Carfora, Digital Marketing Manager
The first day of school is right around the corner.  Parents, you know what that means.  Time to brave the school supply rush to get everything your child needs to be prepared for school.  Don’t know what to get?  Not wanting to shop around for the best deal?  Don’t worry, we’re here to help take some of the stress out of shopping for school supplies.  Below are some of the top needed items for the upcoming school year, complete with prices to compare:

Pencils- Some kids like mechanical, others like wooden pencils.  No matter the preference, pencils are an important part of any school day.
Pencils(wooden)
Walmart – 4.47 for a 24ct (Ticonderoga No. 2 Pencils)
Target – 1.99 for 24ct (Up&Up Wood Pencils No. 2)
Pencils(mechanical)
Walmart – 2.97 for a 20ct (Paper-Mate Write Bros Mechanical Pencils #2 0.7mm)
Target – 1.97 for a 6ct (BIC #2 Mechanical Pencils 0.7mm)

Dry Erase Markers
Walmart – 4.33 for a 4ct (EXPO Dry Erase Markers, Chisel tip)
Target – 3.47 for a 4ct (EXPO Dry Erase Markers, Chisel tip)

Hand Sanitizer
Walmart – 2.67 (Purell Hand Sanitizer, 12oz)
Target – 2.99 (Purell Hand Sanitizer, 12oz)

Composition Notebooks
Walmart – 0.50 (Black and White Composition book, Wide Ruled)
Target – 0.75 (Mead Composition Notebook Wide/College Ruled)

Three Ring Binders
Walmart – 1.67 (Avery Economy View Binder, 1in)
Target –  1.67 (Avery Economy View Binder, 1in)

Earbuds
Walmart – 6.98 (JVC Gummy Earbuds)
Target – 7.99 (Sony Stereo Earbuds)

2 Pocket Folders
Walmart – 0.98 (Two-Pocket heavy weight poly portfolio with three hole punch)
Target – 0.50 (Plastic Folder with Prongs, 2 pocket)

Notebook Paper
Walmart – 0.98 (Norcom Filler Paper College Ruled, 150 sheets)
Target – 1.99 (TOPS Filler Paper wide/college ruled, 175 sheets)

Crayons
Walmart – 0.50 (Crayola Classic Color Pack Crayons, 24ct)
Target – 0.50 (Crayola Classic Color Pack Crayons, 24ct)

*prices are always subject to change.

