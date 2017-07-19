UPDATE: Call service restored to Georgetown County 911 center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After service was interrupted following the accidental cutting of a fiber optic cable, emergency call service has been restored to Georgetown County's 911 phone center, according to officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Calls to the Georgetown County 911 center had to be rerouted to the Horry County system after a fiber optic cable in the city of Georgetown was accidentally cut, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

All Georgetown County Emergency Communications Center equipment was found to be working after alarms signaled that circuits were not connecting on Wednesday, according to to T.L. Straub, the GCSO's director of communications. On further inspection, it was found that an underground cable had been accidentally cut in Georgetown.

