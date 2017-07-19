Georgetown County 911 system down, calls rerouted to Horry County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Calls to the Georgetown County 911 center are being rerouted to the Horry County system after a fiber optic cable in the city of Georgetown was accidentally cut, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

All Georgetown County Emergency Communications Center equipment was found to be working after alarms signaled that circuits were not connecting on Wednesday, according to to T.L. Straub, the GCSO's director of communications. On further inspection, it was found that an underground cable had been accidentally cut in Georgetown.

Straub said Georgetown County residents can call the 911 center directly at 843-527-6763 while calls are being rerouted.

