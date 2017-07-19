Phone pings, blood-covered truck link murder suspects to missing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Phone pings, blood-covered truck link murder suspects to missing Conway couple

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

The Horry County Police Department arrested two people Friday in connection with the deaths of 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons, the Conway couple who was last seen July 1.

According to HCPD warrants, Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, both of Aynor, were charged with murder and financial transaction card fraud.

Police started looking for 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons July 13. Neighbors said the couple recently moved into a home on Dewberry Drive. A search of the home, interviews and phone and bank records led investigators to believe the deaths were due to "circumstances of peril," the arrest warrants for Carlisle and Hodge state.

Police believe the bodies found on Brown Chapel Road in Conway Saturday, in the area of the victim’s last phone pings, are those of of McAllister and Clemons. There was probable cause for the murder charges against Carlisle and Hodge due the phone pinging in the immediate vicinity of Carlisle’s Aynor home, Carlisle and Hodge giving false statements, Carlisle’s truck being saturated in blood and the two excessively using multiple banking mechanisms.

Carlisle and Hodge used the victims’ debit card at a Conway Walmart, according to a Conway Police report.

