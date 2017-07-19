Phone pings, blood-covered truck link murder suspects to Conway couple believed dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

The Horry County Police Department arrested two people Friday in connection with the deaths of 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons, the Conway couple who was last seen July 1. According to HCPD warrants, Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, 28, and Jordan Marie Hodge, 21, both of Aynor, were charged with murder. Conway Police charged them with financial transaction card fraud.

Police started looking for 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons July 13. Neighbors said the couple recently moved into a home on Dewberry Drive. A search of the home, interviews and phone and bank records led investigators to believe the deaths were due to "circumstances of peril," the arrest warrants for Carlisle and Hodge state.

Police believe the bodies found on Brown Chapel Road in Conway Saturday, in the area of the victim’s last phone pings, are those of of McAllister and Clemons, and that foul play resulted in their deaths.

The murder warrants for Carlisle and Hodge mention several pieces of evidence linking them to the murders. They were the last known people to be in contact with the victims. Clemons' phone last pinged in the immediate vicinity of Carlisle’s Aynor home. Carlisle and Hodge gave false statements to police. They were in possession of Clemons' truck, which was saturated in blood, and the two excessively using multiple banking mechanisms.

Carlisle and Hodge used the victims’ debit card at a Conway Walmart, according to a Conway Police report.

