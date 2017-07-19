Phone pings, blood-covered truck link murder suspects to Conway couple believed dead

Bryan Dean Furman, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was under the age of 16.More >>
Bryan Dean Furman, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor where the victim was under the age of 16.More >>
A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.More >>
A man's body was found in the middle of a dirt road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks confirmed.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is looking to fill about 10 firefighter positions that will be spread out over six stations and three shifts. The application process has a few steps candidates must pass before they can interview for the job. Applicants will first be required to go through a background check and submit their driving record.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is looking to fill about 10 firefighter positions that will be spread out over six stations and three shifts. The application process has a few steps candidates must pass before they can interview for the job. Applicants will first be required to go through a background check and submit their driving record.More >>
Here you can find the latest school supply lists for schools across the WMBF News viewing area. All lists are in PDF format - simply click or tap the link to view and print the list you need.More >>
Here you can find the latest school supply lists for schools across the WMBF News viewing area. All lists are in PDF format - simply click or tap the link to view and print the list you need.More >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Thursday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Thursday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>