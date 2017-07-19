'Distinctive smell' leads to woman, friends finding bodies in Conway area

Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting Wednesday night in the Aynor area, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A woman was awarded a $300,000 civil judgment against the city of Myrtle Beach after filing a lawsuit claiming she tripped on a rug at a city-operated recreation center.More >>
Last summer, there were 13 drownings or missing swimmer incidents in Myrtle Beach. Because one is one too many, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol made it a point to change that.More >>
Syvelle Newton, Levon Kirkland, and Albert Haynesworth made names for themselves playing football in the Pee Dee. But it's another name that holds high regard for one of the state's most respected events.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
