Myrtle Beach Fire Department begins recruitment to fill new positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is looking to fill about 10 firefighter positions that will be spread out over six stations and three shifts.

The application process has a few steps candidates must pass before they can interview for the job. Applicants will first be required to go through a background check and submit their driving record. From there, candidates will take a written test, which will take place in September. Then, prospective firefighters will have to take the CPAT, or physical agility test.

New hires will have to attend a 13 week recruit school after all testing is complete.

During recruit school training, firefighters will learn about things like hazardous materials, operations and technician training, and even learn how to drive the fire trucks. Firefighters will also be required to be EMT certified. If the trainee is not already EMT certified, they will go through the EMT program at Horry Georgetown Technical College to become national registry EMTs during the 13 week school.

But, training does not stop there. Lt. Jonathan Evans said the department is always training firefighters as technology changes. This 13 week school is just to get basic knowledge and training down.

"It can be difficult. Going back to my own experience 10 years ago. It's tough to do that five days a week, getting up early, doing your physical training, going and sitting in class every day," Evans said, "It can be difficult, but in the end it's rewarding when you have your helmet and your badge handed to you by your family and you can start this whole new journey."

Evans said the fire department usually holds recruitment like this every two years. The department expects to receive hundreds of applications for the 10 positions.

"We do have lots of great candidates all throughout the county that have inquired and already started to apply," he said, "A few weeks ago we had over 2,000 shares on Facebook to different people."

To apply, you can go online here and fill out an application. You can also print the application either bring it to human resources at 921 Oak Street or return it to the human resources department's P.O. box: 2468, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.

