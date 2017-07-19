Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties to build - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties to build new headquarters

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties will hold a groundbreaking for its new headquarters in Georgetown Wednesday.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties will hold a groundbreaking for its new headquarters in Georgetown Wednesday.

Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie R. Broach said the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at 2705 Highmarket Street.

According to the center’s website, it is a collaboration of community partners and agencies working together to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

The Family Justice Center rented for years, now achieving the long-awaited goal of building a permanent home. The project will expand an existing office building by 2,568 square feet, allowing 5,250 square feet for operations. The headquarters will feature 13 offices, a training and support group room, a kitchen, a reception area, a children’s playroom, a large conference room and storage space.

It will also have a state-of-the-art security system, an entrance separate from visitors and volunteers for victims of domestic violence and room for a future shelter funded by a capital campaign set to begin in 2018.

A USDA Rural Development loan and a construction loan from First Citizens Bank made the move possible.

