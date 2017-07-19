Two charged after robbing, shooting at woman in Longs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two charged after robbing, shooting at woman in Longs

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Kendan Crawford (Source: JRLDC) Kendan Crawford (Source: JRLDC)
Devonte McCrea (Source: JRLDC) Devonte McCrea (Source: JRLDC)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested after getting in a woman’s car in Longs, robbing her and shooting at her Saturday.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Gore Road around 3:15 p.m. A homeowner told them he heard a gunshot and shortly after, a woman knocked on his door and said she had been shot at and robbed.

The woman said she was in the area to pick someone up and give them a ride towards Loris. She stopped, two men got in the back of her Saturn Vue and told her to turn left at the end of the road. She asked them why they were going the wrong way and one of the men told her they were going to rob her.

When she said she was calling 911, they got out and one of them pulled a gun, put it to her forehead and demanded her cell phone. He grabbed the phone and her purse and she hit the gas. At the same time, the man fired the gun and it discharged past her left ear, the report states.

The men fled into the woods towards Arnette Lane off Tallwood Road.

A shell casing was found in the woman’s car. Later, after setting up a perimeter, officers spotted the men in a small SUV and tried to pull them over. They did not stop, crashed on Livingston Lane and fled on foot before being taken into custody.

The men, identified as Kendan Crawford, 19, of Longs and Devonte McCrea, 21, told police the woman was there to pick them up.

Officers found a white crystalline substance in McCrea’s sock. Crawford was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, simple possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and failure to stop for blue light. McCrea was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of ice, crank or crack cocaine, first offense.

The victim’s black purse containing medication, a wallet with $300 in cash and credit cards was stolen, as was her pink iPhone. Call HCPD at 843-915-8477 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

