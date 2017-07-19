School Supply Lists for the 2017-18 School Year - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

School Supply Lists for the 2017-18 School Year

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Below you can find the latest school supply lists for schools across the WMBF News viewing area. All lists are in PDF format - simply click or tap the link to view and print the list you need.

Elementary Schools:

Aynor Elementary School

Burgess Elementary School

Conway Elementary School

Carolina Forest Elementary School

Daisy Elementary School

Forestbrook Elementary School

Green Sea Floyds Elementary School

Homewood Elementary School

J.C. Lynch Elementary School

Kingston Elementary School

Loris Elementary School

Lake City Early Childhood Center

Lakewood Elementary School

Midland Elementary School

Myrtle Beach Primary School (K-1)

Myrtle Beach Elementary School (2-3)

Ocean Bay Elementary School

Oceandrive Elementary School

Olanta Elementary School

Palmetto Bays Elementary School

Pee Dee Elementary School

Riverside Elementary School

River Oaks Elementary School

South Conway Elementary School

St. James Elementary School

Seaside Elementary School

Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy

Waccamaw Elementary School

Waterway Elementary School

Middle/Intermediate Schools:

Aynor Middle School

Black Water Middle School

Conway Middle School

Forestbrook Middle School

Green Sea Floyds Middle School

J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School

Loris Middle School

Myrtle Beach Intermediate School

Myrtle Beach Middle School

North Myrtle Beach Middle School

Ocean Bay Middle School

Ronald E. McNair Junior High

Socastee Middle School

St. James Intermediate School

St. James Middle School

Ten Oaks Middle School

Whittemore Park Middle School

High Schools

Lake City High School

