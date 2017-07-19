School Supply Lists for the 2017-18 School Year

A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.