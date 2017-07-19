School Supply Lists for the 2017-18 School Year

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.More >>
A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.More >>
A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.More >>
Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.More >>
The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties will hold a groundbreaking for its new headquarters in Georgetown Wednesday.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
