Several events planned to get you ready for the Great American Eclipse

Several events to educate the public about the Great American Eclipse are scheduled over the next few weeks. While the entire region will see the eclipse on August 21st, the path of the total eclipse will only pass through Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties where most of the upcoming events are set to take place.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue and the Surfside Beach Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning.More >>
The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study will hold several public meetings Wednesday and Thursday to give the public the opportunity to comment on the DRAFT GSATS 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.More >>
A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Longs area.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
