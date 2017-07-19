Several events planned to get you ready for the Great American Eclipse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Several events to educate the public about the Great American Eclipse are scheduled over the next few weeks.

While the entire region will see the eclipse on August 21, the path of the total eclipse will only pass through Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties where most of the upcoming events are set to take place.

On Tuesday, July 25, Dr. Varsha P. Kulkarni will present a lecture called “The Science behind the Solar Eclipse: Why It Occurs and What We Can Learn” at the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library at 5 p.m.

“Because a total solar eclipse is an once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of us, it is most fortuitous that the total solar eclipse of August 21, will be visible from several major cities in South Carolina,” Kulkarni said. “I plan to discuss the science behind eclipses: why they are rare, what scientific knowledge can be learned from them, and what causes them.”

Dr. Jeannette M. Myers, from Dooley Planetarium at Francis Marion University, has information and activities for both children and adults. On Tuesday, August 1, she’ll hold special “Solar Eclipse Fun for Kids” programs at the Georgetown Library at 10 am and the Andrews Library at 2:30 pm. Then, that evening at the Georgetown Library, she will present a lecture entitled “Preparing for the Solar Eclipse” in which she discusses the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse and what observers can expect to see. She will be discussing sun safety and how to design your own eclipse viewer using items from around your house.

Ron Revere, an Astronomy Instructor at Coastal Carolina University, will present a lecture called ‘The Solar Eclipse and Safety” at the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9. The discussion will seek to answer some of the myriad of questions that you may have regarding the eclipse: What is an eclipse? What causes it? Why are they so infrequent? Is there any danger in observing the eclipse? A slide show of previous eclipses and simulations of what we can expect from this one will complement this short but thorough explanation of the causes and effects of solar eclipses.

On Sunday, August 20, Dr. Louis J. Rubbo of Coastal Carolina University will present a lecture called “In the Moon’s Shadow: The Strange and Rare Occurrences of Solar Eclipses” at 6 p.m. at the Strand Theater. In this talk, Rubbo will delve into the strangeness that is a solar eclipse, explain why they are so rare, and discuss what to expect during the Great American Eclipse of 2017.

“It’s the middle of a summer afternoon, yet the temperature has just dropped abruptly as the sky darkens, stars and planets become visible in the sky, and insects begin their evening chirps,” Rubbo said. “This is just some of the strangeness that accompanies a solar eclipse; that rare time when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.”

Rubbo will also be on hand to answer questions and offer insights at an Eclipse Viewing at Francis Marion Park on Front Street on the big day, August 21st.

Meanwhile, astronomer and educator Kevin Manning will be at the Waccamaw Library on eclipse day, hosting live stream commentary from scientists throughout the nation and showing folks what’s coming using a giant space telescope. From 9 a.m. until noon , he’ll be inside the library explaining the live feed from NASA television, then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., everyone will head outside for the celestial excitement. During and after the eclipse, Manning will offer other insights on the astronomical action with the aid of his telescope.

