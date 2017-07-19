'It was absolutely scary:' Resident describes jumping from window to escape apartment fire in Surfside Beach

Seven people had minor injuries following an early-morning fire at Surfside Beach apartment complex on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mark Nugent said the fire took place in the 2200 block of Clearwater Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.

At least six units were damaged, and 14 people were displaced, according to HCFR.

Out of those seven people who were hurt, two were injured after jumping from a window to escape the smoke and flames.

"It was scary. It was absolutely scary," said resident Ryan Daily. "You just think 5:30 in the morning, getting ready to start my day in a couple hours and all of a sudden I'm jumping out of the side of my balcony right here."

The fire started in the unit right across Daily's breezeway. Since that was their only exit, he and his roommates had to find another way out.

"I ran and grabbed my roommate, grabbed my girlfriend and we ran here where I punched out the screen," Daily said. "As I punched out the screen, my girlfriend tries to throw over all the stuff we had and she goes flying with all the stuff."

She fell into the bush and luckily only had a few scrapes. Daily and his roommate followed behind her, jumping out the window and onto the grass.

"No one's injured or nothing like that. A couple scrapes, that's nothing though," Daily said. "We were all right in the end and that's all that really matters."

Horry County Fire Rescue, the Surfside Beach Fire Department and Murrells Inlet Fire Rescue responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

