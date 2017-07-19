Crews respond to apartment fire in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and the Surfside Beach Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning.

The fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive.

WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.

