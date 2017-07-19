8 treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eight people were treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.

At least six units were damaged.

Horry County Fire Rescue, the Surfside Beach Fire Department and Murrells Inlet Fire Rescue responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

