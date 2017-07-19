7 treated for minor injuries after apartment fire in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 2200 block of Clearwater Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.

At least six units were damaged, and 14 people were displaced, according to HCFR.

Horry County Fire Rescue, the Surfside Beach Fire Department and Murrells Inlet Fire Rescue responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

