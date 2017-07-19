7 treated for minor injuries after apartment fire in Surfside Beach

Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries after an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mike Nugent said the fire took place in the 8800 block of Barkwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. WMBF News’ crew on the scene said flames were showing as of 6:15 a.m. and the first and second floors were badly damaged.More >>
Several events to educate the public about the Great American Eclipse are scheduled over the next few weeks. While the entire region will see the eclipse on August 21st, the path of the total eclipse will only pass through Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties where most of the upcoming events are set to take place.More >>
The Grand Strand Area Transportation Study will hold several public meetings Wednesday and Thursday to give the public the opportunity to comment on the DRAFT GSATS 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.More >>
A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Longs area.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Police said two attempts to use a stun gun on a Wisconsin man didn't work. The third try hit a lighter in his hand, starting a fire and singeing the suspect's chest hair and beard.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
