FIRST ALERT: Dryer and hotter weather starts today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A drier and increasingly hot weather pattern will settle in for the rest of the week and into the weekend with blazing heat and humidity on the way.

Much brighter skies return today with rain chances falling to just 20% this afternoon and evening. More sunshine means a return to more typical July heat with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee.

The heat continues to build as we head into the weekend. Temperatures in the lower to middle 90s on Thursday will climb into the middle and upper 90s by Friday. The combination of the heat with high humidity will push the heat index to near 105 by Friday afternoon.

The core of the heat will settle into The Carolinas this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the upper 90s inland and lower to middle 90s near the beaches. High humidity will linger through the weekend and push the heat index to as high as 106 to 109 both days. Heat advisories will likely be in effect for much of the weekend. Despite the high heat and humidity, the weekend forecast remains dry.