Public meetings to be held to discuss Metropolitan Transportation Plan in Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Some Conway residents claim local and state leaders are dragging their feet when it comes to making changes to an intersection that many say is too dangerous.

Beginning Wednesday you have the chance to speak with people working on the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study.

Through meetings Wednesday and Thursday they want to find out which roads you want to see improved through the year 2040. One woman already came to WMBF News with her concerns over the intersection where Enoch Road and 501 intersect in Conway.

She said it's difficult for people to cross. At one point the speed limit in the area was 55, but the South Carolina Department of Transportation raised it to 60. Neighbors petitioned against that decision but the speed limit was changed anyway.

People say there have been several accidents at the intersection, some of them deadly. Some left glass in Alice Edge's front yard and knocked down light posts.

Edge said the last time she brought the issue to SCDOT, officials told her, "There weren't enough people killed there to warrant any changes."

After another accident in front of her house July 9, she sent a letter to Senator Greg Hembree, Representative Jeff Johnson, Senator Luke Rankin, and Councilman Mark Lazarus asking for change.

"We just want a flashing light or a traffic light, something to warn people on both roads that it is dangerous and for them to slow down and take care. And be very cautious because we don't want another death," expressed Alice Edge, a concerned neighbor.

She also posted about the problem on Facebook and dozens of people agreed the intersection is too dangerous.

"Their feelings are the same as mine because they travel this road all the time. And when they hear of a wreck here, they get really nervous because they don't know if it's their family member or not. We travel this road all the time and the petition would be simply to have a safety measure put up here of some sort," Edge said.

Edge said so far, only Representative Jeff Johnson called her back and the first step for making changes to the intersection would be a study on the traffic flow for a month to see what results would come out of it.

The meetings will give the public the opportunity to comment on the DRAFT GSATS 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

According to GSATS.org, each meeting will be drop-in, open house format. Topics of discussion include unsafe intersections, excessive traffic due to traffic light timing and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Meetings will be held in the Grand Strand at the following locations:

North Myrtle Beach

July 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach City Hall, 1018 Second Avenue South

Myrtle Beach

July 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway Street

Murrells Inlet

July 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4462 Murrells Inlet Road

For more, contact Mark Hoeweler at 843-436-6130. The DRAFT GSATS 2040 MTP is available to view in person at the following locations:

Georgetown County Library

405 Cleland Street

Georgetown, SC 29440

Georgetown County Library

Waccamaw Neck Branch

41 St. Paul Place

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Surfside Beach Library Branch

410 Surfside Drive

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Chapin Memorial Library

400 14th Avenue N.

Myrtle Beach, SC 209577

Little River Library Branch

107 State Hwy 57N

Little River, SC 29566

North Myrtle Beach Branch

901 1st Avenue S

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Socastee Library Branch

141, 707 Connector Road

Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Horry County Libraries

Conway Library Branch

801 Main Street

Conway, SC 29526

Carolina Forest Library Branch

2250 Carolina Forest Blvd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

Horry County Libraries

Bucksport Branch

7657 US 701

Conway, SC 29527

