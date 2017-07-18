Police continue to investigate after man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. The incident remains under investigation, police stated Thursday.

Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

The victim said he had been shot by a black male wearing a red shirt and driving a white golf cart at the corner of Castlers Heights Road, the report states. The victim said he had been shot in the mouth and hand.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, the report continues.

Officers saw the driver’s side window of the victim’s car was busted, and blood inside the vehicle, the report states.

Witnesses at the scene said the victim came inside the store covered in blood, saying he had been shot.

Officers responded to where the shooting allegedly occurred, near SC 905 and Castlers Heights Road, the report states The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

We are investigating a shooting allegedly in the area of Hwy 905/Castlers Heights Road in Longs. 1 male was injured. Status unknown. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 19, 2017

On Thursday morning, Horry County Police tweeted that the shooting on Castlers Heights Road was found to be accidental. That tweet was actually in reference to the shooting Wednesday night on Jonestown Road in the Aynor area, police later clarified. Police are continuing to investigate the Castlers Heights Road shooting.

