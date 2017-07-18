One injured in shooting in Longs area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One injured in shooting in Longs area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Longs area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department that went out at 11:12 p.m., the alleged shooting happened in the area of S.C. 905 and Castlers Heights Road.

The status of the injured male was unknown, according to the HCPD.

