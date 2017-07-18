One injured in shooting in Longs area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Longs area.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department that went out at 11:12 p.m., the alleged shooting happened in the area of S.C. 905 and Castlers Heights Road.

The status of the injured male was unknown, according to the HCPD.

We are investigating a shooting allegedly in the area of Hwy 905/Castlers Heights Road in Longs. 1 male was injured. Status unknown. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 19, 2017

