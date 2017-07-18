Man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday night

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
and WMBF News Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night.

Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

The victim said he had been shot by a black male wearing a red shirt and driving a white golf cart at the corner of Castlers Heights Road, the report states. The victim said he had been shot in the mouth and hand.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, the report continues.

Officers saw the driver’s side window of the victim’s car was busted, and blood inside the vehicle, the report states.

Witnesses at the scene said the victim came inside the store covered in blood, saying he had been shot.

Officers responded to where the shooting allegedly occurred, near SC 905 and Castlers Heights Road, the report states The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Phone pings, blood-covered truck link murder suspects to missing Conway couple

    Phone pings, blood-covered truck link murder suspects to missing Conway couple

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-07-19 17:04:23 GMT
    Kenneth Wayne Carlisle (top left) Jordan Marie Hodge (top right) Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons (bottom) (Source: JRLDC)Kenneth Wayne Carlisle (top left) Jordan Marie Hodge (top right) Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons (bottom) (Source: JRLDC)

    Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

    More >>

    Murder arrest warrants for an Aynor man and woman show that police believe the two bodies found in the Conway area Saturday are those of the Conway couple missing since July 1, and that pings from the victims' phones, debit card use, and the victim's bloody truck link the suspects to the couple's murder.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Private ambulance involved in single-vehicle accident

    Private ambulance involved in single-vehicle accident

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-19 16:46:42 GMT
    (source: WCSC)(source: WCSC)

    A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.

    More >>

    A private ambulance service that was transporting a patient from the Myrtle Beach area left the roadway and crashed, officials say.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday night

    Man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area Tuesday night

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-19 16:33:29 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

    More >>

    A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly