Man shot in mouth, hand in Longs area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
and WMBF News Staff
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was found covered with blood, shot in the mouth and hand, at the Tiger Mart in the Longs area of Horry County Tuesday night. 

Horry County Police officers responded to the Tiger Mart on East Highway 9 at about 9:45 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was found covered in blood with money falling out his pocket, the police report states. The man was holding his mouth where he had been shot.

The victim said he had been shot by a black male wearing a red shirt and driving a white golf cart at the corner of Castlers Heights Road, the report states. The victim said he had been shot in the mouth and hand.

EMS arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, the report continues.

Officers saw the driver’s side window of the victim’s car was busted, and blood inside the vehicle, the report states.

Witnesses at the scene said the victim came inside the store covered in blood, saying he had been shot.

Officers responded to where the shooting allegedly occurred, near SC 905 and Castlers Heights Road, the report states The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

