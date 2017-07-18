Darlington Raceway holds tire test ahead of Southern 500 race

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Race fans who wanted to experience Darlington Raceway ahead of this year's Southern 500 got their chance on Tuesday.

The raceway hosted a Goodyear tire test session and it was free and open to the public.

"We feel like it's a really great opportunity to have race cars here on track at Darlington Raceway just a few weeks before the race,” said Dennis Worden, Darlington Raceway’s director of public relations. “This is a good opportunity for Goodyear to test the tire compounds to make sure they are bringing in the right tire for race weekend when they get here in September."

The Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3.

