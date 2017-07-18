New HopeHealth expansion to provide specialty services

The second phase has been complete at the HopeHealth medical plaza. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - HopeHealth is expanding who it serves throughout the Pee Dee and offering more medical help to patients.

The second phase of the Irby Street medical plaza opened its doors Monday. The facility is nearly 85,000 square feet and offers more specialty services in the second phase.

"We’ll see anybody that needs a healthcare home and we want to be that healthcare home from start to finish," said said Deena Hilton, chief operations officer at HopeHealth. "We can see patients from birth through their Medicare and golden years. We can provide just about any service they need, whether it be referring an out-to-specialty care or for those specialty services we provide in house we can do it right here."

The HopeHealth medical plaza broke ground August 2014 and Hilton said the expansions are happening much quicker than the five- to 10-year plans expected.

"HopeHealth's new vision statement is, I promise to serve others, give hope and change lives," Hilton said.

That vision began 25 years ago and Hilton has been a part of the growth in Florence the past 20 years.

"I just stood there for a second and it just blew me away," she said. "We went from two employees and 40 patients to now over 400 employees and 37,000 patients in 13 locations across South Carolina. We have an amazing staff of people who are here to serve our patients and provide the best, highest quality care we possibly can.”

Regardless of a patient's ability to pay, HopeHealth takes patients with no insurance, limited insurance or fully insured, Medicaid, or Medicare.

The second phase allowed HopeHealth to hire three more much-needed primary care providers in phase one. The first floor of the expansion holds pediatrics, the CARE House of the Pee Dee Child Advocate Center and the infectious disease services.

“We also put dental services, nutritional services and woman’s health on the second floor, and the dental will move in here in two weeks," Hilton said.

Dental care has been a huge need in the Pee Dee Hilton and HopeHealth has not been able to provide that service until now, as well as chiropractic care for the first time and a massage therapist.

Almost 100 employees and their patients moved to the medical plaza from the Palmetto Street location, which will solely serve as the behavioral and substance abuse location.

“It blows me away every day that I was able to be a part of this from the beginning," Hilton said.

HopeHealth is in the process of adding 80 new parking spaces along Dargan Street at the other entrance to help alleviate the parking issues.

