New HopeHealth expansion to provide specialty services

The Horry County Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found Saturday in the Bucksville area of Horry County.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found Saturday in the Bucksville area of Horry County.More >>
The second phase of the Irby Street medical plaza opened its doors Monday. The facility is nearly 85,000 square feet and offers more specialty services in the second phase.More >>
The second phase of the Irby Street medical plaza opened its doors Monday. The facility is nearly 85,000 square feet and offers more specialty services in the second phase.More >>
On Tuesday night, state and local leaders are getting together to look at ways to further the success of the Friends of the Revolutionary Rivers project.More >>
On Tuesday night, state and local leaders are getting together to look at ways to further the success of the Friends of the Revolutionary Rivers project.More >>
Owners of biker businesses are reacting to a new event planning ordinance that affects vendors for the fall bike rally.More >>
Owners of biker businesses are reacting to a new event planning ordinance that affects vendors for the fall bike rally.More >>
A Day of Hope is set for Aug. 12, with a goal of collecting school supplies and giving underprivileged kids a message to get them ready for the upcoming school year.More >>
A Day of Hope is set for Aug. 12, with a goal of collecting school supplies and giving underprivileged kids a message to get them ready for the upcoming school year.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
In February, a Polk County woman wrote a brutally honest obituary about her late father. Now the daughter, Shiela Smith, has released a book delving more in depth into why she wrote those words, and the struggles her family endured.More >>
In February, a Polk County woman wrote a brutally honest obituary about her late father. Now the daughter, Shiela Smith, has released a book delving more in depth into why she wrote those words, and the struggles her family endured.More >>