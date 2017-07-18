Local organizations help to boost water sports in Florence County

Groups are looking at ways to further the success of water sports in Florence County. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday night, state and local leaders are getting together to look at ways to further the success of the Friends of the Revolutionary Rivers project.

The meeting focuses on this newly revamped tourism effort in Florence County.

This summer, more people than ever have been kayaking and learning the history of the Lynches River in Florence County. The National Parks Service got behind the county’s efforts by helping with staffing and other resources for guided tours.

Tuesday’s meeting is all about continuing to get traction from local sources.

“It was through the National Park Service that we realized that we really needed to get a group of people together to build awareness of the river,” said Holly Beaumier, the director of the Florence County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Already, local organizations are beginning to get involved in furthering efforts to promote kayaking along the Lynches River. The Florence Rotary Club donated $1,500 for handicap accessible equipment for kayakers.

Also, Team Rubicon is cleaning a clearing a portion of the Lynches River.

“It’s 60 miles of river from the Lynches River Park, down to the confluence of the great Pee Dee. We are trying to build awareness and to also do our best to conserve our natural resources,” Beaumier said.

