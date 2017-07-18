Ocean Commons construction underway, business owners in favor, neighbors opposed

A new development that will replace the old Deerfield Golf Course has drawn mixed reactions. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Construction for the Ocean Commons development is underway and locals have mixed feelings about another housing complex going up in the area.

The new development is replacing the old Deerfield Golf Course that has been out of operation for about 10 years. Locals said there has been talk of building a housing development on the land ever since the course closed, but a plan was never put forth until now.

Phillip Wade, a manager at Owl's Nest Furniture, which is down the road from where the new development is being built, said he expects to see business boom once the development goes up, especially since prospective residents will need new furniture.

He said he personally wishes the golf course didn't have to go, but the new development certainly won't hurt business.

However, neighbors that live in the surrounding areas are not happy about this new development going up, primarily because it will only add to traffic that already flows through their private back roads.

Kerry Ann Dame, who lives down the street, said she would be open to the idea if the complex had more to offer.

"They need to provide for the traffic. Each house is going to be three or four or five trips a day. You could be adding 1,500, or even 2,000, car trips a day to this road and that's only phase one," she said.

Dame has been living about half a mile from where the development is going for two years. She said she thinks it's ridiculous to keep building housing developments with no main road to access them.

She added that the way the roads in her neighborhood are designed, the main road doesn't go through to the U.S. 17 Bypass. That means all traffic has to drive through other housing developments or private residential roads Horry County doesn't maintain.

Dame said those who live in the new development are going to have no other choice but to use private roads, which she said makes it even more dangerous for neighbors to run local errands.

The Ocean Commons website states the development will be for "mixed use" like a Market Common-style development. It is something Dame said she would be in favor of, but so far she has only seen a plan to build houses.

WMBF reached out to Ocean Commons for details on the plan, but have not yet heard back.

