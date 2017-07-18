UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in connection with July 9 Murrells Inlet shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection with a Murrells Inlet shooting on July 9 remained in jail Thursday following his arrest earlier this week.

According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, Johnny Rockeem Smalls, 27, of Murrells Inlet, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond has not been set for the attempted murder counts.

Smalls was taken into custody on Wednesday.

