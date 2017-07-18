UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in connection with July 9 Mur - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody in connection with July 9 Murrells Inlet shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Johnny Smalls (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center) Johnny Smalls (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection with a Murrells Inlet shooting on July 9 remained in jail Thursday following his arrest earlier this week.

According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, Johnny Rockeem Smalls, 27, of Murrells Inlet, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond has not been set for the attempted murder counts.

Smalls was taken into custody on Wednesday.

