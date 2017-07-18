Man sought in connection with July 9 Murrells Inlet shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Warrants for two counts of attempted murder have been issued for a man wanted in connection with a Murrells Inlet shooting on July 9.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Johnny Rockeem Smalls, who is wanted for the shooting.

In addition to the warrants for attempted murder, an additional warrant has been issued for one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.