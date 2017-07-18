Man reports alleged robbery at Carolina Forest gas station

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man called Horry County police and spoke to an officer about being robbed at gunpoint while at a Carolina Forest gas station late Monday morning.

However, dispatch said they received no calls for service to that particular convenience store during the time frame the alleged victim claims.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, the man said he parked his car beside the air pump and vacuum stand at the Circle K, located at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd, at 11:40 a.m.

While walking inside, he said he was approached by a “homeless-looking” woman who asked for assistance with her bicycle that was chained up by the stairwell on the outside of the building.

The man said he bent down to try and unhook the chain and felt an object press against the back of his head, the report stated.

According to the alleged victim, the second suspect told him to stay still and not move, and they would be gone in a minute.

“The victim was then told to count to 10 as his wallet was removed from his back pocket,” the report stated. “The victim stated he started to turn his head to try and look at suspect two, but he heard an audible click from what he believes was a gun hammer cocking.”

After freezing for a few moments, the man reportedly turned around and saw the suspects were gone. He said he then went to his vehicle and called police.

According to the man, and HCPD officer arrived minutes later to check on him and take his information.

The man said the officer gave him a card and said he would be following up with him and drove away, according to the incident report.

Later in the evening, another officer followed up with the man. That officer, according to the report, confirmed with HCPD dispatch there were no calls for service at the gas station’s address around 11:40 a.m., despite the man claiming he did call and law enforcement responded.

“The victim also stated he got off work and waited until approximately 6 p.m. when he called HCPD dispatch again requesting a follow-up,” the report stated. “The HCPD dispatch was told to cancel an officer response before arrival by someone thought to be the victim, but the victim stated he did not tell anyone to cancel the response.”

While waiting for an officer to respond, the man said he returned to the Carolina Forest Boulevard gas station, where he found his South Carolina ID and other cards laying in the parking lot, according to the incident report.

According to the man, he was unable to find his wallet and $100 in cash. At 10 p.m., he again dispatched an officer for a follow-up investigation.

Law enforcement attempted to pull fingerprints from the ID and another card, but were unable to obtain any, the report stated.

“The victim stated he also lost the card of the police officer that originally responded to him at the incident location minutes after the incident,” according to the report.

An officer took the man’s statement about the events that allegedly took place earlier in the day. He reportedly refused to sign a false report advisory, but stated he knew it was a crime to file a false police report, according to the incident report.

Police talked to an employee at the gas station, who said no one working at the time had access to the surveillance system. The officer planned to try and obtain video surveillance on his next shift, the report stated.

