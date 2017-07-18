Work continues on RipTydz Oceanfront Grille months after original opening date

The restaurant was still under construction as of Tuesday. (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – RipTydz, an oceanfront restaurant in the heart of Myrtle Beach with a rooftop bar, was originally scheduled to open in May 2017, according to its website.

In April, Dave Goodbread, the general manager of RipTydz Oceanfront Grille and Rooftop Bar, told WMBF News they intended to open in early June. July is almost over, and the 17,000 square-foot restaurant remains unopened.

As summer stretches on, and tourists continue to filter in and out of Myrtle Beach, WMBF News reached out to Riptydz to find out why this attraction is still closed to the public.

Neither Goodbread nor the owner of the new restaurant were available to speak to reporter Erin Edwards on Tuesday. The head contractor said that work should be completed in a week or so. Edwards went by the restaurant and found it was still under construction, with crews working throughout the restaurant.

The Facebook page for RipTydz has several posts advertising open positions at the restaurant, with one stating that training for new employees was set to begin on Monday, July 17.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board heard a request for a final review of revisions to the previously-approved plans for the seafood restaurant, back when it was to be called BlueFin.

Along with a roof deck and plenty of patio space, the new restaurant will have a beach area where guests can play games like volleyball and cornhole. The general manager said he always hopes to bring live music to the establishment.

The same owners of The Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet are opening this new restaurant and they’re excited to bring a new feel to the popular area.

“We just really want to bring that fun laid back beach lifestyle to the boardwalk,” Goodbread said.

