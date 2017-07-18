Work continues on RipTydz Oceanfront Grille months after original opening date

Bond was denied a second time for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that injured seven people and was broadcast on Facebook Live.More >>
Bond was denied a second time for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that injured seven people and was broadcast on Facebook Live.More >>
A man called Horry County police and spoke to an officer about being robbed at gunpoint while at a Carolina Forest gas station late Monday morning.More >>
A man called Horry County police and spoke to an officer about being robbed at gunpoint while at a Carolina Forest gas station late Monday morning.More >>
RipTydz, an oceanfront restaurant in the heart of Myrtle Beach with a rooftop bar, was originally scheduled to open in May 2017, according to its website. In April, Dave Goodbread, the general manager of RipTydz, told WMBF News they intended to open in early June. July is almost over, and the 17,000 square-foot restaurant remains unopened.More >>
RipTydz, an oceanfront restaurant in the heart of Myrtle Beach with a rooftop bar, was originally scheduled to open in May 2017, according to its website. In April, Dave Goodbread, the general manager of RipTydz, told WMBF News they intended to open in early June. July is almost over, and the 17,000 square-foot restaurant remains unopened.More >>
A boil water advisory has been lifted for a portion of the city of Florence following a water main break Monday morning.More >>
A boil water advisory has been lifted for a portion of the city of Florence following a water main break Monday morning.More >>
It was “Christmas in July” for police and firefighters in Myrtle Beach. On Tuesday, the Dickens Christmas Show and Sticky Fingers Restaurant presented checks totaling over $1,300 to the Myrtle Beach Fire and Myrtle Beach Police departments for their annual “Shop with a Hero” program.More >>
It was “Christmas in July” for police and firefighters in Myrtle Beach. On Tuesday, the Dickens Christmas Show and Sticky Fingers Restaurant presented checks totaling over $1,300 to the Myrtle Beach Fire and Myrtle Beach Police departments for their annual “Shop with a Hero” program.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>