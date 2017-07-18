Myrtle Beach Police and Fire get 'Christmas in July' donations for 'Shop with a Hero' program

It was “Christmas in July” for police and firefighters in Myrtle Beach. On Tuesday, the Dickens Christmas Show and Sticky Fingers Restaurant presented checks totaling over $1,300 to the Myrtle Beach Fire and Myrtle Beach Police departments for their annual “Shop with a Hero” program.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was armed with an African spear when he burglarized a Murrells Inlet home in September was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday.More >>
The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw record numbers in June.More >>
An 18-wheeler hit a power pole and a natural gas main in Darlington, causing the truck to catch fire and residents to lose power.More >>
After the wrong criminal history was read for a suspect arrested in connection with the shooting in June on Ocean Boulevard that was streamed on Facebook Live, that suspect is scheduled to appear before a judge again Tuesday at 4 p.m.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
