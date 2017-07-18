Myrtle Beach Police and Fire get 'Christmas in July' donations for 'Shop with a Hero' program

MBFR and MBPD receives checks totaling over $1,300 for their "Shop with a Hero" program. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It was “Christmas in July” for police and firefighters in Myrtle Beach.

On Tuesday, the Dickens Christmas Show and Sticky Fingers Restaurant presented checks totaling over $1,300 to the Myrtle Beach Fire and Myrtle Beach Police departments for their annual “Shop with a Hero” program. Money raised for the program during the year will provide holiday shopping trips with police and firefighters for local children, according to a news release from the Dickens Christmas Show.

As part of the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival last year, visitors took photos with an officer or firefighter; each photo was worth a $1 contribution to the “Shop with a Hero” program, the release states.

The checks were presented to representatives for Myrtle Beach Fire and the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Tuesday morning.

