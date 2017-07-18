Myrtle Beach Police and Fire get 'Christmas in July' donations f - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Police and Fire get 'Christmas in July' donations for 'Shop with a Hero' program

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MBFR and MBPD receives checks totaling over $1,300 for their "Shop with a Hero" program. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue) MBFR and MBPD receives checks totaling over $1,300 for their "Shop with a Hero" program. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It was “Christmas in July” for police and firefighters in Myrtle Beach.

On Tuesday, the Dickens Christmas Show and Sticky Fingers Restaurant presented checks totaling over $1,300 to the Myrtle Beach Fire and Myrtle Beach Police departments for their annual “Shop with a Hero” program. Money raised for the program during the year will provide holiday shopping trips with police and firefighters for local children, according to a news release from the Dickens Christmas Show.

As part of the Dickens Christmas Show and Festival last year, visitors took photos with an officer or firefighter; each photo was worth a $1 contribution to the “Shop with a Hero” program, the release states.

The checks were presented to representatives for Myrtle Beach Fire and the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly