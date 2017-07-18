Man sentenced for attempting burglary with African spear; homeowner held him at gunpoint

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man who was armed with an African spear when he burglarized a Murrells Inlet home in September was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday.

According to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Joseph Skinner, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary.

Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home Sept. 3, 2016 to find the homeowner holding Skinner at gunpoint.

The homeowner said he found Skinner in the pool house holding an African spear in his hand. He told Skinner to get on the ground but he refused, so he kicked him to the ground and waited for law enforcement.

Skinner made threats against the homeowner before being arrested. His criminal history includes felonies and two burglary charges.

