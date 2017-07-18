June busier than ever at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw record numbers in June.

According to a news release from the Horry County Department of Airports, a total of 273,756 passengers passed through the airport, a 17.5 percent increase compared with 232,873 in June 2016. The number of people arriving on flights, or deplanements, totaled 140,499, compared with 120,024 in 2016.

“For the first six months of 2017, Myrtle Beach International Airport has welcomed a record-breaking half million people to the Grand Strand," said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “In June, the airport was busier than ever, welcoming 17 percent more people than last year and a staggering 67 percent more than in 2012. Based on passenger trends and year-over-year capacity increases by our airlines partners, we anticipate the airport's passenger counts to remain strong through summer and into the fall. Myrtle Beach, SC is one of the top destinations in the United States and demand for convenient air travel options is strong and continues to grow.”

