TRAFFIC ALERT: Driver taken to hospital after truck hits power pole, gas main, catches fire

An 18-wheeler hit a power pole and a natural gas main in Darlington, causing the truck to catch fire and residents to lose power. (Source: Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Facebook)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – An 18-wheeler hit a power pole and a natural gas main in Darlington, causing the truck to catch fire and residents to lose power Tuesday morning.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to the hospital after the crash, which took place at 9:15 a.m.

According to Pee Dee Electric Vice President of Marketing Jeff Singletary, power crews restored power to most customers after the gas company repaired the main.

City Spokesperson Lisa Rock said the fire shut down McIver Road near the old Wellman plant between Charleston Way and Palmetto Road.

The Darlington Fire Department, the Palmetto Rural Fire Department and the Darlington County Fire Department responded.

