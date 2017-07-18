Bond denied a second time for Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect who reappeared in court after wrong criminal history read

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bond was denied a second time for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that injured seven people and was broadcast on Facebook Live.

After the wrong criminal history was read for Raekwon Graham during a Friday bond hearing, he was back in court Tuesday for a second one. The Salisbury, N.C. man was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community by the judge and bond was again denied on six counts of attempted murder in connection with the June 18, 2017 incident that brought national attention when a Facebook Live stream documenting the shooting was viewed millions of times.

Before Graham's Friday hearing, the court was given a criminal history of Graham that was obtained through the National Crime Information Center, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Graham’s identity was verified through his fingerprints.

The criminal history contained arrest records of a different defendant with a similar name, Raequawn Graham, whose birthdate share the same month and year of Raekwon Graham’s.

“During the bond hearing proceedings, the Judge documented the arrest record of Raequawn Graham as that of Raekwon Graham,” the MBPD release states.

The judge claimed that Raekwon Graham was facing assault, assault and battery, and burglary charges from Richland County from 2016. Those charges, in fact, belong to Raequawn Graham, who is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, and not charged in connection with the June 18 shooting in Myrtle Beach, officials confirmed. Raequawn Graham has been booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since March 2016, records show.

The MBPD reviewed the criminal history and recording of the bond hearing proceedings, and advised the court and solicitor’s office that the arrest record identified by the judge does not belong to Raekwon Graham, the release states.

