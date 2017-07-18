Flood advisory issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence and Marion counties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Minor flooding is likely to continue across the Pee Dee through 10 am. A flood advisory was issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence and Marion counties through 9:15 am.

Some areas have already seen up to three inches of rain. Up to five inches is possible through 10 am..

Minor flooding of residential areas in South Florence including Muldrows Mills has been reported.

Flood-prone areas such as parking lots, low lying roads, small creeks and streams, and underpasses are likely to see minor flooding.

