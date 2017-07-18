Panera Bread opens in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Panera Bread will open a North Myrtle Beach location featuring a drive-through Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the bakery-café will be located at 1296 Highway 17 North in the Coastal North Town Center near Publix and will hold a grand opening at 6 a.m.

The first 1,000 customers will receive a free coffee travel mug and two weeks of free coffee refills starting at 10 a.m. Customers will receive a $5 gift card with the purchase of a You-Pick-Two Tuesday and Wednesday.

Covelli Enterprises, which employs nearly 35,000 people at 300 Panera Bread bakery-cafes, plans to expand in the region, bringing more jobs. Open interviews for the North Myrtle Beach location will be held at the Hampton Inn located at 2112 Little River Neck Road Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications will be taken online.

