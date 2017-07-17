Director of Darlington County Prison Farm placed on administrative leave following arrest

Police confirmed Monday that the wrong arrest record was read during a bond hearing for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that last seven people injured.More >>
The director of the Darlington County Prison Farm has been arrested following a fight at the farm on Monday.More >>
Military veteran Clayton Mathieson rides his bike down Ocean Boulevard throughout the year, except during Bikefest. The reason? He never liked the barricades.More >>
There are allegations of mold inside Bennettsville Intermediate School classrooms and cafeteria kitchen.More >>
Humans weren’t the only ones going ape for the latest exploits of Caesar and his simian companions. A couple of local chimpanzees can also be counted as fans.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office confirms an intruder shot a homeowner before the intruder was subsequently killed by another occupant in the home.More >>
