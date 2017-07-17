Director of Darlington County Prison Farm placed on administrative leave following arrest

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The director of the Darlington County Prison Farm has been arrested following a fight at the farm on Monday.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Ulanda Green is expected to be charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Officials went to the farm, located at 200 Camp Road, at 6 p.m. in reference to the fight. Darlington County Administrator Charles Stewart placed Green on administrative leave prior to her arrest.

The farm is not affiliated with the DCSO or the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

