Chimps take in latest 'Planet of the Apes' movie

Two local chimps caught a showing of the newest "Planet of the Apes" movie this weekend. (Source: Myrtle Beach Safari)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Humans weren’t the only ones going ape for the latest exploits of Caesar and his simian companions.

A couple of Myrtle Beach chimpanzees can also be counted as fans.

Vali and Sugriva, both 5-year-old chimps from the T.I.G.E.R.S. Preserve, caught an opening weekend showing of War for the Planet of the Apes at the Grand 14 Theater in The Market Common.

The excited moviegoers gave their tickets – and a hug – to the ticket collector and sauntered up to the concessions stand to grab their popcorn and beverages before the show started.

Vali and Sugriva showed their appreciation for the film by applauding at one point. They even made time for a little mischief by tossing popcorn around the theater.

The chimps seemed to enjoy the movie, which corresponds to human audiences’ reactions. War for the Planet of the Apes was the No. 1 movie at the box office this weekend, grossing $56.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Vali and Sugriva have a theatrical history with this franchise, also taking in a showing of the previous entry, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, at the Big D Cinema at Broadway at the Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Safari is also known as T.I.G.E.R.S., or The Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species. It exists as the Tigers Preservation Station at Barefoot Landing, a free wildlife exhibit, and as a 50-acre preserve in Myrtle Beach, which is home to over 60 big cats and other animals.

To learn more about the Myrtle Beach Safari, click here. Watch more video of Vali and Sugriva's monkey business, as well as video of the many other exotic animals at the South Carolina preserve on the T.I.G.E.R.S. Facebook page here.

