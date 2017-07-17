Police respond to 'all-out brawl' at Carolina Forest rec center over weekend

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the rec center in Carolina Forest on Sunday after reports came in of a large fight. (Source: Vicki M. Calviera)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police responded to the Carolina Forest Recreation Center over the weekend after an “all-out brawl” broke out during a basketball game.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, the call came in around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. When the responding officer arrived, they were reportedly met by a group of 30 or 40 people who were fighting in the parking lot of the rec center, located at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.

When police approached with their emergency equipment activated, the crowd dispersed, with the exception of 15 people, the report stated.

The officer separated the group while awaiting backup, “but the crowd continued to shout and threaten each other.”

When additional officers arrived, they began getting information as to what happened. Several witnesses said a 19-year-old girl became upset that her brother and a player from an opposing team were “trash talking” on the court, and went down to confront the other player, the report stated.

With the girl on the court confronting the player, another woman, 26, reportedly tried to intervene. This caused the 19-year-old girl’s 50-year-old father to come onto the floor, pick up the 26-year-old and slam her to the ground, according to the incident report.

“At this point, an all-out brawl ensued and multiple witness accounts contradict themselves,” the report stated.

Another woman reportedly became upset during the incident and felt her pregnancy might be in danger. She was taken to an area hospital, and her visit was not due to an assault, according to police.

After police took multiple statements, including those of the primary aggressors, the fight was “mutual combat” and neither party wanted to seek further police involvement, the report stated.

All those who took part were not local and live outside the state of South Carolina.

