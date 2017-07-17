Missing Conway couple believed to be dead

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway couple that went missing last week is believed to be dead, police said.

According to Horry County police, 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons were last seen on Dewberry Drive in Conway on July 1. Neighbors said the couple recently moved into a home on Dewberry Drive.

“Seemed like they were nice people, like they were happy,” said their neighbor, Freeman Gore. “They were always working on the house, on the roof and the inside.”

Kenneth Carlisle, 28, and Marie Hodge, 21, have been charged with murder in connection with the case.

It’s unclear how the two knew the couple, but neighbors believe Hodge is the couple’s relative. Horry County police say confirmation of the couple's death will be released by the coroner.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said more testing will take place before identifications are confirmed. This may take several weeks, he added.

