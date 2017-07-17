Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic, making it the fourth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Hunters flew around the storm Monday afternoon and discovered the storm had organized enough to be upgraded. The maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with a movement off to the west at 17 mph.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Don continuing off to the west through the week. Thanks to plenty of dry air and wind shear in the Caribbean, Don is not expected to strengthen through Wednesday. Conditions for development will remain hostile in the Caribbean throughout the week and Don is expected to dissipate by the end of the week.

The Carolinas will see no direct impacts from Tropical Storm Don.

